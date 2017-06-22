Twins' Park bounces back at the plate with five multi-hit games

TheMinnesota Twinsare reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players -- as well as noting others who might be stepping up -- measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 8th edition of the 2017 Young Twins Tracker.

Lewin Diaz (age 20/Low-A)

Last week: 4 games, 15 AB, 2 H, 0 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 4 K, .133 BA.

Season: 65 games, 251 AB, .271 BA, .314 OBP, .446 SLG, .760 OPS, 21 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 28 R, 38 RBI, 0 SB, 15 BB, 45 K.

Notable:Diaz didnt have a great week at the plate, but his lone hit in Sundays game drove in two runs and contributed to a 16-3 rout over the Clinton LumberKings. He also drove in two runs with a home run in the Midwest League All-Star Game, guiding the West to a 5-2 victory.

Stephen Gonsalves (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-1, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 10 K

Season:6 games (6 starts), 2-3, 3.18 ERA, 34 IP, 23 H, 4 HR, 8 BB, 42 K, .184 OBA, 0.91 WHIP

Notable: Gonsalves might have suffered the loss on Thursday but might have had his best outing of 2017. He fanned a season-high 10 hitters and pitched a full seven innings for the second time this year.

Nick Gordon (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 3 games, 15 AB, 4 H, 2 2B, 0 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 0 BB, 4 K, .267 BA.

Season: 64 games, 270 AB, .315 BA, .376 OBP, .504 SLG, .880 OPS, 21 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 41 R, 43 RBI, 6 SB, 26 BB, 65 K.

Notable:The 6-foot shortstop continued his recent surge by hitting two doubles and scoring three runs in a 10-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday. Gordons .315/.376/.504 slash line is his best production -- at any level -- during his four-year professional career.

Tyler Jay (age 23/Double-A)

Season:2 games (0 starts), 0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2 IP, 1 H, 1 HR, 3 BB, 2 K, .143 OBA, 2.00 WHIP

Notable:Jay, who was activated from the disabled list May 23, was put back on the DL on June 1 due to left shoulder impingement.

ByungHo Park (age 30/Triple-A)

Last week: 8 games, 30 AB, 11 H, 4 2B, 5 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 7 K, .367 BA.

Season: 34 games, 132 AB, .189 BA, .262 OBP, .326 SLG, .588 OPS, 9 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 12 R, 11 RBI, 0 SB, 12 BB, 41 K.

Notable: Now thats the Park we saw in spring training. ByungHo racked up five multi-hit games in the past week, raising his average 33 points from .189 to .222. Parks two doubles during Tuesdays 4-3 win over Buffalo was his second game of the season with multiple extra-base hits.

Fernando Romero (age 22/Double-A)

Season:13 games (12 starts), 6-5, 3.27 ERA, 71 2/3 IP, 67 H, 2 HR, 27 BB, 70 K, .241 OBA, 1.31 WHIP

Notable: Romero didnt have a start last week due to the Lookouts three-day break for the Southern League All-Star game even though it was rained out. Hell toe the rubber during a five-game series against Pensacola this weekend.

Kohl Stewart (age 22/Double-A)

Season:6 games (6 starts), 0-4, 5.63 ERA, 24 IP, 26 H, 1 HR, 22 BB, 14 K, .280 OBA, 2.00 WHIP

Notable:Stewart remains on the disabled list (placed there May 10, retroactively to May 8) due to left knee tendinitis.

Others: Chattanooga 3B T.J. White (18th round, 2014) raised his average to .321, which leads the Lookouts. Cedar Rapids 3B Travis Blankenhorn (3rd round, 2015), 2B Brandon Lopez (10th round, 2016) and catcher Ben Rortvedt (2nd round, 2016) all had at least three hits in that 16-3 win on Sunday. Blankenhorn has tallied a .407/.500/.852 mark in his last seven games, enough to earn him an Offensive Player of the Week honor. Two Cedar Rapids pitchers performed well at the Midwest All-Star Game: Clark Beeker (33rd round, 2016) allowed one hit in 2/3 innings, and Sean Poppen (19th round, 2016) pitched a scoreless inning and recorded a strikeout.

