Thunder select Oklahoma native Terrance Ferguson with 21st pick

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder have selected guard Terrance Ferguson with the 21st pick in the NBA draft.

Ferguson skipped college and played professionally with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia last season, where he averaged 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He was a 2016 McDonald's All American.

Ferguson is an ideal pick for the Thunder because he's a good 3-point shooter who can defend. He could help in case the Thunder lose Andre Roberson in free agency. Roberson, one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, is a restricted free agent who has said he wants to return to Oklahoma City.

25

View gallery





USA TODAY Sports