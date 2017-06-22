Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2017-18 schedule

Date Time Opponent Fri., Oct 6 7:30 Florida Sat., Oct 7 7:00 @ Florida Mon., Oct 9 7:30 Washington Thu., Oct 12 7:30 Pittsburgh Sat., Oct 14 7:00 St. Louis Mon., Oct 16 7:30 @ Detroit Tue., Oct 17 7:00 @ New Jersey Thu., Oct 19 7:00 @ Columbus Sat., Oct 21 7:00 Pittsburgh Tue., Oct 24 7:00 @ Carolina Thu., Oct 26 7:30 Detroit Sat., Oct 28 7:00 Anaheim Mon., Oct 30 7:30 @ Florida Thu., Nov 2 7:30 N.Y. Rangers Sat., Nov 4 7:00 Columbus Wed., Nov 8 10:30 @ San Jose Thu., Nov 9 10:30 @ Los Angeles Sun., Nov 12 8:00 @ Anaheim Thu., Nov 16 7:30 Dallas Sat., Nov 18 7:00 N.Y. Islanders Wed., Nov 22 7:30 Chicago Fri., Nov 24 5:00 @ Washington Sat., Nov 25 7:00 @ Pittsburgh Tue., Nov 28 7:00 @ Buffalo Wed., Nov 29 7:30 @ Boston Sat., Dec 2 7:00 San Jose Tue., Dec 5 7:30 N.Y. Islanders Thu., Dec 7 7:30 Colorado Sat., Dec 9 7:00 Winnipeg Tue., Dec 12 8:00 @ St. Louis Thu., Dec 14 9:00 @ Arizona Sat., Dec 16 9:00 @ Colorado Tue., Dec 19 10:00 @ Vegas Thu., Dec 21 7:30 Ottawa Sat., Dec 23 7:00 Minnesota Thu., Dec 28 7:30 Montreal Fri., Dec 29 7:30 Philadelphia Sun., Dec 31 6:00 @ Columbus Tue., Jan 2 7:00 @ Toronto Thu., Jan 4 7:30 @ Montreal Sat., Jan 6 7:00 @ Ottawa Sun., Jan 7 7:00 @ Detroit Tue., Jan 9 7:30 Carolina Thu., Jan 11 7:30 Calgary Thu., Jan 18 7:30 Vegas Sat., Jan 20 9:00 @ Minnesota Mon., Jan 22 8:30 @ Chicago Tue., Jan 23 8:00 @ Nashville Thu., Jan 25 7:00 @ Philadelphia Tue., Jan 30 8:00 @ Winnipeg Thu., Feb 1 9:00 @ Calgary Sat., Feb 3 10:00 @ Vancouver Mon., Feb 5 9:00 @ Edmonton Thu., Feb 8 7:30 Vancouver Sat., Feb 10 7:00 Los Angeles Mon., Feb 12 7:00 @ Toronto Tue., Feb 13 7:00 @ Buffalo Thu., Feb 15 7:30 Detroit Sat., Feb 17 7:00 New Jersey Tue., Feb 20 7:00 @ Washington Thu., Feb 22 7:30 @ Ottawa Sat., Feb 24 7:00 @ Montreal Mon., Feb 26 7:30 Toronto Wed., Feb 28 7:00 Buffalo Thu., Mar 1 8:30 @ Dallas Sat., Mar 3 1:00 Philadelphia Tue., Mar 6 7:30 Florida Thu., Mar 8 7:30 N.Y. Rangers Sat., Mar 10 1:00 Montreal Tue., Mar 13 7:30 Ottawa Sat., Mar 17 7:00 Boston Sun., Mar 18 5:00 Edmonton Tue., Mar 20 7:30 Toronto Thu., Mar 22 7:00 @ N.Y. Islanders Sat., Mar 24 7:00 @ New Jersey Mon., Mar 26 7:30 Arizona Thu., Mar 29 7:00 @ Boston Fri., Mar 30 7:00 @ N.Y. Rangers Sun., Apr 1 6:00 Nashville Tue., Apr 3 7:30 Boston Fri., Apr 6 7:30 Buffalo Sat., Apr 7 7:00 @ Carolina

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their 82-game regular season schedule for their 25th anniversary season today. The Lightnings season opener will take place on Friday, October 6 as the Bolts host the Florida Panthers at AMALIE Arena. Tampa Bay will open the month of October with seven games on home ice and six on the road.

The Lightning will play each of their Atlantic Division opponents four times, two at home and two on the road. The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas for their lone and first-ever meeting against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, December 19. Bolts fans will be able to see the new expansion team when they travel to AMALIE Arena on Thursday, January 18.

Tampa Bay Lightning on FOX Sports Sun

The Bolts will face off against the 2017 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, October 12 at AMALIE Arena. The Penguins make two trips to Tampa during the month of October, while the Bolts travel to Pittsburgh once, for a November 25 match-up. In total, the Lightning will play each Metropolitan Division opponent three times. Tampa Bay will host the Penguins, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers twice, while visiting Columbus, Carolina, New Jersey and Washington on two occasions. The Lightning will once again play two games, one at home and one away, against each Western Conference team.

Tampa Bay will host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game during the weekend of January 27-29. The Leagues mid-season showcase will take place at AMALIE Arena and will include the NHL All-Star Skills Competition and the NHL All-Star Game.

Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

At AMALIE Arena

The Lightning will open 2017-18 with seven home contests at AMALIE Arena during the month of October. Down the stretch, the Lightning will play 14 of their final 20 games on home ice, including three during the month of April. With the exception of April (four games total), Tampa Bay will play their least number of home games during January, with just three of 12 contests at AMALIE Arena. The Lightning will host their longest home stand of the season with eight games from March 3 through March 20. The month of March will see the Lightning at home the most, with nine home games. In a rare occurrence, Tampa Bay will also play a pair of 1 p.m. matinee games during the month of March, on the 3rd versus Philadelphia and the 10th against Montreal.

On the Road

The Lightning will partake in seven road trips that are three games or more. Their longest road stretch is from January 20 through February 5, however it is broken up by the NHL All-Star Weekend. Their longest continuous road trip will be four games, which occurs five times. The Lightnings busiest month on the road will be January, which sees the team playing nine of their 12 games away from Tampa Bay.

Back-to-Back

The Bolts will play 13 back-to-back games in 2017-18, including two in which both games will be hosted at AMALIE Arena. The Lightning will play a total of eight times with both back-to-back scenarios being played on the road and three times with the contests being split home and away.

Monthly Breakdown

Month Home Away Total October 7 6 13 November 5 7 12 December 8 5 13 January 3 9 12 February 6 8 14 March 9 5 14 April 3 1 4

Breakdown by Day

Day Home Away Total Monday 3 5 8 Tuesday 6 10 16 Wednesday 2 2 4 Thursday 12 10 22 Friday 3 2 5 Saturday 13 9 22 Sunday 2 3 5

Fast Facts

The Lightning will play more home games on Saturdays than any other day

The Lightning will play more than half of their schedule on Thursdays and Saturdays, with 44 contests between the two days

The Bolts will play only two home games each on Sunday and Wednesday

The Lightning will play 13 of their first 15 games against Eastern Conference opponents

Tampa Bay doesnt have a home game on a Sunday until March 18

The Lightnings earliest home start times are for 1 p.m. matinees on both March 3 vs. Philadelphia and March 10 vs. Montreal