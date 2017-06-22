Spurs reportedly shopping LaMarcus Aldridge for a top-10 pick

The San Antonio Spurs made a big splash in free agency two years ago when they signed LaMarcus Aldridge, but it looks like San Antonio would like to sever ties with the former All-Star power forward. According to multiple reports, the Spurs are shopping Aldridge in the hopes of acquiring a top-10 pick in Thursday nights NBA Draft.

Aldridge, who has a player option after the 2017-18 season, struggled in the playoffs, averaging a career-low 16.5 points per game and 7.4 rebounds. He appeared indecisive and at times reluctant to shoot even after star teammate Kawhi Leonard suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final three games against the Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

The Spurs have discussed a possible deal with at least three teams, according to ESPN, and could clear cap space if they can unload whats left of the $84 million deal they signed him to in 2015.

Spurs big man Pau Gasol reportedly will decline his player option that would have paid him $16.2 million next season and re-sign a longer deal that will offer the franchise cap relief next summer, when stars such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Paul George could be on the market.

The Spurs reportedly have interest in Clippers All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who is expected to decline his player option and become a free agent this summer, but need to clear additional cap space if they want to offer him a max contract.

6

View gallery





Getty Images | Getty Images