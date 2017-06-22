Oscar suspended 8 matches, slapped on wrist with fine, for igniting brawl

The ChineseFootball Association has doled out punishments for those involved in the brawl between Shanghai SIPG andGuangzhou R&F on Sunday, with instigator Oscar getting the heaviest ban.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who ignited the scuffle after kicking the balloff of two of his opponents, was hit with an eight-match ban, per the BBC. Oscar wasn't booked for the initial incident, but teammateFu Huan was sent off along withGuangzhou'sLi Zixiang for their roles in the ensuing brawl.

Guangzhou winger Chen Zhizhao, who shoved Oscar to the pitch, was hit with a seven-match ban. Oscar has scored oncein 13 Chinese Super League matches since making the big-money move away from Stamford Bridge, but he's chipped in with nine assists.

The Chinese FA also slapped Oscar on the wrist with a 40,000 Yuan fine, which comes out to 4,620. Considering Oscar earns a reported 350,000 per week playing for Shanghai, he should have very little trouble scrounging up the funds to get the fine paid.

