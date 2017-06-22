Michael Vick's father reportedly arrested, charged with being part of drug ring

Michael Vick's father has been arrested by federal authorities in Newport News, Va., and charged with being part of a drug ring, the Virginian-Pilot reports.

Michael Dwayne Boddie, 55, is charged with conspiring to sell heroin with 11 others and money laundering.

Boddie is being held without bond until a Monday detention hearing. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

In 2007, Vick was indicted in his hometown on federal charges of running a dog-fighting ring. The Atlanta Falcons' star quarterback served 21 months in prison in the prime of his NFL career before returning to play seven more seasons with three other teams. He officially retired as a Falcon earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.