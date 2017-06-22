Chiefs sign coach Andy Reid to extension, part ways with GM

The Kansas City Chiefs have undergone a dramatic turnaround during Andy Reids first four years as head coach, and the organization rewarded him for his work Thursday, signing him to an extension.

Weve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet, Reid said, via the teams website. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships.

Terms of the deal were not released.

But on the same day they extended their commitment to Reid, the Chiefs cut ties with general manager John Dorsey, whom the team hired in 2013.

I notified John that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2017 season, and after consideration, we felt it was in his best interests and the best interests of the team to part ways now, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said.

The Chiefs hired Reid after they posted a 2-14 record in 2012, and he made an immediate impact on the organization, which went 11-5 in his first year at the helm.

The 59-year-old head coach joined the Chiefs after spending 14 years with the Eagles, whom he guided to the NFC title game four consecutive years from 2001 to 2004.

The Chiefs have reached the playoffs three of Reids first four years as head coach and are coming off a 12-4 season.

9

View gallery





ASSOCIATED PRESS