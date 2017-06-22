sports

NBA

Boston Celtics select Duke's Jayson Tatum with No. 3 pick in NBA Draft

By Andre Vergara
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) reacts to making a three-point basket against South Carolina during the first half in a second-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Boston Celtics selected Dukesmall forward Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 pick in NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Boston owned the No. 1 pick in the draft but tradedit to Philadelphia this week in exchange for the No. 3 pick and a future first-rounder.

The 19-year-old Tatum, a third-team All-ACC player last season, averaged 16.8 points for the Blue Devils.

