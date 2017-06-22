Angels activate Huston Street from the DL

The Los Angeles Angels have activated right-hand pitcher Huston Street from the disabled list.

Today the #Angels reinstated RHP Huston Street from the disabled list. RHP Mike Morin has been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. — Angels (@Angels) June 22, 2017

The veteran reliever suffered a strainedlatissimus dorsi (lats) in spring training while he was battling to become the team's closer. Street was also dealing with tendinitis in his right triceps.

Street, who hasn't pitched in the majors since last season, pitched on Monday for the Angels AAAaffiliate, the Salt Lake Bees, posting one inning, one hit, and one strike out.

It's really good to be back @Angels — Huston Street (@HustonStreet) June 22, 2017

With closer Bud Norris sidelined with knee soreness, Street could be in line for some ninth inning action soon come. For now, Street has made the trip to New York, but we can expect Cam Bedrosian to have the majority of the ninth inning workload.