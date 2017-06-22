sports

2017-18: Kings release regular-season schedule

Feb 1, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) and center Anze Kopitar (11) lay on the ice after Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (not pictured) scored in the third period of game at Staples Center. Philadelphia Flyers won 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings, along with the rest of the NHL, announced their 2017-18 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

The Kings will open things up Oct. 5 at Staples Center vs. Philadelphia.

Highlights include hosting the rival Ducks twice (Nov. 25 & Jan. 13), playing the Stanley Cup Champion Penguins (Jan. 18 in LA; Feb. 15 in Pittsburgh) and the first-ever matchup with the Las Vegas Golden Knights (Nov. 19).

Broadcast information on FOX Sports West will be released on a different date.

Click here for the Kings' complete 2017-18 regular-season slate.

Click here for ticket information.