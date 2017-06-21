sports

Expand/Collapse Search

NHL

Wild's home opener set for Oct. 14 against Blue Jackets

The Minnesota Wild wont have to wait long to avenge their memorable loss on New Years Eve last season.

Fans will pack the Xcel Energy Center for the first time in the 2017-18 season on Oct. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mark your calendars now. #mnwild home opener is Oct. 14 against @BlueJacketsNHL! pic.twitter.com/oEWpO4Y9ZW

Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) June 21, 2017

More Wild coverage

The last time Columbus rolled into St. Paul it was a collision of the two hottest teams in the NHL. The Blue Jackets were riding a 14-game winning streak and the Wild came into that matchupas winners of theirlast 12 games. The historic matchup resulted in a 4-2 loss for Minnesota, ended its franchise-best winning streak.

Minnesota opens the inaugural season of Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5 in a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.

October 5, it's about to get #Wild. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/fYHnNfZLb6

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 21, 2017

The Wild also travel to Carolina for the Hurricanes opening night on Oct. 7.

Opening Night is 108 days away, but who's counting? #IsItOctoberYet https://t.co/ryiFnnavsM pic.twitter.com/6SsO6Fzyqy

Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) June 21, 2017

The full NHL schedule for the 2017-18 season will be released on Thursday.