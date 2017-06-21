Vegas gets 2017 2nd round pick from Lightning to take Jason Garrison

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY -- Defenseman Jason Garrison was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft Wednesday it was announced during the NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In exchange for selecting Garrison, the Golden Knights will also receive the Lightnings second-round draft pick in 2017, Pittsburghs fourth-round selection in 2018 as well as the negotiating rights with unsigned forward prospect Nikita Gusev.