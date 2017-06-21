No. 20 XFINITY Series win at Michigan encumbered by illegal splitter

Denny Hamlins race-winning No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found to have an illegal splitter structure (splitter was not flat) in the XFINITY Series race at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR announced in its penalty report on Wednesday.

Hamlin will keep the win on the record but the finish was encumbered. Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Chris Gabehart has been suspended for two races and fined $25,000.

The No. 20 team was also docked 25 owner points and the win wont qualify toward eligibility for winning the owner title.

There were no penalties issued in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.