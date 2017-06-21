Nick Young reportedly declines his option with the Lakers, will become free agent

The Los Angeles Lakers roster will look vastly different next season. A day after the team reportedly reached a deal to send former No. 2 pick DAngelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to the Nets, Lakers shooting guard Nick Young declined his option for the upcoming season and will become a free agent, The Vertical reported Wednesday.

Young, who was scheduled to make $5.6 million next season, spent the past four seasons in Los Angeles and was a part of the worst stretch in franchise history.

The sharp-shooting guard had a bounce-back season last year, shooting 40 percent from deep the first time hes shot that well since the 2009-10 season and was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the February trade deadline.

Young's decision createsmore cap space for the Lakers, who reportedly are trying to work out a deal with the Pacers for All-Star swingman Paul George. The Lakers freed upmore than $23 million for the summer of 2018, when LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could become free agents, by sending Mozgov and Russell to Brooklyn.

