NBA mock draft roundup: Wolves' pick coming into focus?

With the 2017 NBA Draft now almost upon us, things are getting clearer as to whom the Minnesota Timberwolves might select with the No. 7 overall pick.

At least as far as mock drafts are concerned.

Two players seem to be the focus of analysts around the web: Florida State's Jonathan Isaac and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen, both forwards.

Of course, by no means is this necessarily what Minnesota will do -- and they aren't the only players being mocked to the Wolves -- but let's just call it the conventional wisdom.

Below are listed as many mock drafts from around the web we could find, included are the analysis and reasoning for each pick (if given) plus the selection that analyst had last time we did a mock roundup (if they were used).

Without further adieu, here's our final 2017 mock draft roundup along with a reminder that Minnesota doesn't have a second-round pick. Enjoy the draft!

Andrew Lynch of FOXSports.com (June 21): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "There's a distinct possibility the Wolves trade this pick, likely for a point guard. If they do keep the selection, though, I like Markkanen's floor-spacing next to Karl-Anthony Towns' outstanding offensive game and promising defensive potential. Assuming Towns reaches his ceiling on that end, he should cover any flaws in Markkanen's game." Previously: Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR.

More Timberwolves draft coverage

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Tribune (June 21): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "Thibs does it again, adding another solid young piece to a future powerhouse."

Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times (June 21): Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke, FR.

DraftExpress.com (June 21): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. Previously: Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR.

Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post (June 21): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "The Timberwolves already have young talent, but they need shooting. Thats where Markkanens sweet shot fits in."

Steve Popper of the Bergen County (N.J.) Record (June 21): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "The first to hear the 'Next Porzingis' comparison. Great shooting range pairs nicely with Karl-Anthony Towns."

Rod Beard of the Detroit News (June 21): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "The Wolves need a power forward to add to their maturing and talented core of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Theyll have a choice between Isaac and Lauri Markkanen and wouldnt be upset with either one. Markkanen is probably more polished now, but Isaac is stronger defensively and projects to be a very good player as well." Previously: Isaac.

Drafttek.com (June 21): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR.

Fred Kerber of the NY Post (June 21): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "Hes a stretch 4 who, when combined with Karl-Anthony Towns, provides a frontcourt duo that is the stuff of dreams. A 42.3 percent shooter on 3s, his defense needs work. Figure a coach like Tom Thibodeau will address that." Previously: Markkanen.

NBADraft.net (June 20): Dennis Smith, PG, North Carolina State, FR. Previously: Smith.

Jeremy Woo of SI.com (June 20): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "The Wolves have a wealth of talent already and dont necessarily need to take on a long-term project, but Markkanens mix of shooting and size makes him well-suited alongside with Karl-Anthony Towns and to open up space for Minnesotas athletic perimeter players. Jonathan Isaac would be the long-term home run if hes available, but Markkanen is a solid alternative." Previously: Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR.

Doug Haller of the Arizona Republic (June 20): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "Isaac is one of the few lottery picks with position versatility, someone who can guard multiple positions. A late bloomer who was a guard in high school, he also feels comfortable on the perimeter and has a nice shooting touch. No doubt, the upside here is intriguing, but unlike Tatum and Jackson, a team may have to wait longer to see it."

David Kay of The Sports Bank via WalterFootball.com (June 20): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "A combo forward who still needs to fill out physically, Isaac is still raw but loaded with athleticism and potential. He would add to Minnesota's already young and versatile frontcourt." Previously: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky, FR.

Bill Oram of the Orange County Register (June 20): Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky, FR. "Why Monk? Minnesota ranked dead last in the NBA in bench scoring last season. Monk will contend for time with Zach LaVine but might be a more complete scorer right now. The Timberwolves are so young already they could look to trade this pick for a player with NBA experience."

Tankathon.com (June 20): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. Previously: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky, FR.

Travis Mewhirter of SECCountry.com (June 20): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR.

MyNBADraft.com (June 20): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. Previously: Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR.

Scott Howard-Cooper of NBA.com (June 19): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "Its easy to see Minnesota loving the possibilities of Lauri Markannen paired with Karl-Anthony Towns as double bigs with range to twist defenses into knots while Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine streak to the rim. But Isaacs height plus a nine-foot reach could create a lot of havoc on both sides of the ball, along with rebounding even while obviously needing to put on weight. Its his ability to handle the ball and create that makes small forward an option. Isaac has already shown the quickness to play there, making the potential versatility as a combo forward an obvious plus."

Chad Ford of ESPN Insider (June 19): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "We've been back and forth between Isaac and Markkanen here for several mock drafts. Both are excellent fits for the Wolves, who are looking for a stretch-4. Isaac would offer more upside. Markkanen is more ready now and a more proven shooter. With Isaac off the board, this looks like Markkanen's spot." Previously: Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR.

Andrew Sharp of SI.com (June 19): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "Lauri Markkanen is probably not the next Dirk, but calling him the next Ryan Anderson might be selling him short. He's a 7-footer and he's probably the best shooter in the draft. That skill will translate wherever he lands, and at the size, there's almost no way to guard him as a shooter. The question is: What else can he do? Can he rebound? Who can he guard? And how much will he be able to do off the dribble? If he can quiets some of those concerns over the next few years, his ceiling is as high as anyone outside Fultz, Ball, and Fox. And even if Ryan Anderson is the most realistic outcome: pairing Finnish Ryan Anderson with Karl-Anthony Towns and running pick-and-pops for the next seven years could be really, really fun."

Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com (June 19): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "The Timberwolves can take Isaac, play him with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and now we're talking about something with big potential. Minnesota would then have a core of Isaac, Towns, Wiggins, Zach LaVine and Ricky Rubio. Those are some nice pieces that could soon have the Timberwolves advancing in the Western Conference Playoffs -- especially if Towns develops into an All-NBA player. Remember, he's still only 21 years old." Previously: Isaac.

Sean Deveney of The Sporting News (June 19): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "The Wolves are continuing their pursuit of solutions at point guard, but they do need someone who can serve as a stretch-4. If any of the 'Big Three' point men slip, the Wolves would probably scoop them up. Or they could take a shot on Ntilikina or Dennis Smith Jr. But Markkanens value as a big shooter is pretty low-hanging fruit, and the Wolves can definitely check a box by taking him." Previously: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky, FR.

Reid Forgrave of CBSSports.com (June 19): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "A home-run swing for a team that's one young star away from making some serious noise in the Western Conference. I loooove Isaac's potential. Think it's the highest ceiling in this draft, in fact. … If this pick hits, the Timberwolves will be contending in the West in a few years. And I think it'll hit." Previously: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky, FR.

More Timberwolves coverage

Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation (June 19): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "Ideally, the Wolves would love to add Isaac. Markkanen is a different player to slide in between Karl Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, but he should still be effective nonetheless. Markkanen is a truly elite shooter at 70 who should give the Wolves fleet of athletes plenty of room to make plays. Who knows, maybe Tom Thibodeau can even find a way to make him productive on defense." Previously: Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR.

Rob Dauster of NBCSports.com (June 19): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. Previously: Markkanen.

Adi Joseph of USA Today (June 19): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "Theres no better blend of team need, player ranking and personality fit than Isaac to the Timberwolves. He would thrive next to Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins while defending in a way that allows them to open up their games." Previously: Isaac.

Daniel O'Brien of FanRagSports (June 19): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "Isaacs draft-night landing spot will depend on how much his lottery suitors value his tangible upside on defense. He could go as high as No. 4 to Phoenix, but he wont fall any further than Minnesota at No. 7. With the foot speed of a wing and the size of a center, Isaac will change the Wolves defensive schemes. Theyll blow up pick-and-rolls much more often, and Isaacs weak-side speed will also improve their help defense. I dont know whether Isaac will eventually create his own shot in the NBA. He cant right now. Fortunately, he moves extremely well without the ball and has outside shooting potential. Isaac could be a floor-stretching combo forward whos Minnesotas fourth or fifth scoring option." Previously: Isaac.

Ari Kramer of Newsday (June 19): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. " Markkanen's 130.2 offensive rating ranked second among players used in at least 20 percent of their team's possessions this past season. The 7-footer projects as a prototypical stretch-four, who can beat you from deep (42.3 percent), the mid-range (42.4 percent) and the foul line (83.5 percent). He converted 69.5 percent of his attempts at the rim, a number that could rise as he adds strength." Previously: Markkanen.

Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post (June 19): Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky, FR.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News (June 19): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "Have to believe the Timberwolves will make every attempt to trade this pick. They are loaded with young talent and need more of a veteran presence, especially if they want to make that playoff push as a possible eighth seed. If trading the pick is unsuccessful, selecting Isaac seems to be the consensus. A versatile forward who is solid on the defensive end, he could be a solid addition to their bench."

Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News (June 19): Jonathan Isaac, SF/PF, Florida State, FR. "He has size and length (6-foot-11, 209 pounds), and has been compared to Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves have a promising young squad. Maybe if they can add their own version of Durant, they too can become champions (one day)."

Sam Veceine of Seth's Draft House (June 18): Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona, FR. "Im not entirely sold here. The Wolves need a stretch-four badly to fill out their roster, but is Markkanen the guy next to Karl-Anthony Towns? Both of them move well at 7-feet, but neither is exactly a high-level perimeter defender in an increasingly important role for bigs in todays NBA. Offensively, does the team really need another ball-stopper/finisher next to Andrew Wiggins and some of the other offense-first scorers here? Still, positionally it works, and around the league there is believed to be some interest from the Wolves here."

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth's Shadow, Facing Ted Williams -- Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns