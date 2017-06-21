LOOK: Did Spurs star Kawhi Leonard get rid of his braids?

Kawhi Leonard isn't known for making changes.

The2017 NBA MVP finalistis one of the most consistent players in the league, and he still drives his old 1997 Chevy Tahoe.

But did the Spurs' starget rid of his signature braids?

A photo posted on social media on Tuesday shows he has a new look.

RIP Kawhi Leonard braids 1991-2017 pic.twitter.com/VQ1jrWOAuQ — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 21, 2017

