Las Vegas selects Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault, trades for Reilly Smith

The Las Vegas Golden Knights assembled the lion's share of their team Wednesday night via the expansion draft, selecting one player from each team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights picked forward Jonathan Marchessault from the Florida Panthers. Marchessault scored 30 goals and 51 points in 75 games last season, his first in South Florida.

Along with Marchessault, Las Vegas acquired Panthers forward Reilly Smith in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick.