Kevin Durant takes out full-page ad to thank Warriors Nation

Kevin Durant may still be basking in the glory of his first NBA championship, but that doesnt mean the Finals MVP is taking all the credit. The four-time scoring champ took out a full-page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle to thank virtually everyone who had a part in ending his title drought.

In the ad, Durant gives a shout-out to everyone from his teammates and the ownership to the training staff and the Golden State Warriors employees while spelling out thank you.

KD takes out a full page ad in the SF Chronicle to say Thank You. pic.twitter.com/6MJse6vuCk — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 21, 2017

Thank you, everyone, for making my initial season with the Warriors an incredible and exhilarating championship experience, the message read. Great accomplishments are never achieved alone and are best when shared with others.

After spending his first nine seasons with the Thunder franchise, Durant signed with the Warriors last summer and helped propel Golden Stateto their second title in three years. The 28-year-old reportedly will re-sign with the Warriors this summer for a less-than-max contract that will help the team re-sign some of its key free agents.

