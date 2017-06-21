How to watch Germany vs. Chile and Cameroon vs. Australia in the Confederations Cup on Thursday

Germany and Chile get back into Confederations Cup action when the two teams meet onThursdayin their second match of the group stage. The two teams are unquestionably the power teams in Group B and, with this being a clash of the World Cup champions and Copa America champions, it should be a treat.

But before that, Cameroon and Australia will also play in a match that is a must-win if either wants to keep their chance of advancing alive.

Here are all the details you need to know to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action on Thursday.

Fans can watch matches online or stream them on a mobile or home device using the FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Passapps, as well as on foxsportsgo.com.

Coverage of the Cameroon vs. Australia match begins Thursdayat 10 a.m. ETwith the pregame show on FS1. After that, the two teams will squad off at 11 a.m. ET. As soon as that match ends, Germany vs. Chile pregame will begin, followed by the two power teams meeting at 2 p.m. ET.

These could very well be the two best teams in the Confederations Cup and the match figures to be outstanding. Make sure you dont miss a minute of it! Tune into FS1, or download the FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass apps to catch it all.

