Derek Carr reportedly nearing deal that could make him NFLs highest-paid player

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reportedly is closing in on a new contract worth $25 million a year, and if he hits that number hell become the NFLs highest-paid player.

Raiders and Derek Carr are close to finalizing a deal expected to pay their quarterback about $25 million per year, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2017

According to Sportrac, the 14 highest-paid players in the NFL are quarterbacks, and Indianapolis Andrew Luck is currently on top at $24.594 million. Arizonas Carson Palmer ($23.35M), New Orleans Drew Brees ($24.25M), Washingtons Kirk Cousins ($23.9436M) and Baltimores Joe Flacco ($22.133M) round out the top five.

For his part, Carr says the deal isnt quite done yet.

Nothing done yet… trust me you will hear it here first. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 21, 2017

Carr, 26, had his best NFL season in 2016, throwing for 3,937 yards and 28 TDs with just six interceptions before a broken leg sideline him in Week 15. The Raiders lost to the Texans in the first round of the playoffs without Carr, but he has been a full participant in the teams offseason activities.

