Allen Iverson and Ice Cube discuss why A.I. quit the rap game

By Andre Vergara
Former NBA player Allen Iverson listens during a press conference launching the "BIG3, a 3-on-3 half-court professional basketball league for retired players, Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. Iverson will coach a team and play in the new league. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Allen Iverson and Ice Cube, Hall of Famers in their respective games, are teaming up in Cube's BIG3 league, which debuts on FS1 on June 26.

And while Cube is making a bold foray in hoops with his new 3-on-3 league, Iverson once dabbled in Cube's chosen profession, recording a rap album back in 2000 at the height of his fame.

. @alleniverson talks about his brief rap career with @icecube ahead of @thebig3 pic.twitter.com/gTQSH1OpYX

— FS1 (@FS1) June 22, 2017

Iverson released a single called "40 Barz" under the rap name Jewelz and immediately caught fire from then-NBA commissioner David Stern for the raw lyrics.Iverson never released the album and quit the rap game, and told Cube that he hasn't looked back.

"Why not?" Cube asked.

"Man, you know what I went through when I did that?" Iverson replied with a laugh.

"The NBA is (too) mainstream… for real," he added.

Cube knows a thing or two about appealing to the mainstream and has focused on his film and business pursuits since releasing his last album in 2010. But he recently tweeted that a new one's on the way.

It's coming https://t.co/k6cvg4cCo9

— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 3, 2017

