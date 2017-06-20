NHL
Kings, Ducks unveil new Adidas jerseys for 2017-18
Drum roll, please!
The LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks new jerseys have arrived.
*checks closet*
*sees 13 LA Kings jerseys*
"Yup, gonna need the new one"
— #LAKings June 21, 2017
Get more info on the brand-new jersey! #formthefuture
— Anaheim Ducks June 21, 2017
Aside from switching to Adidas, both jerseys are without drastic changes. Adidas and the NHL note that the new jerseys are lighter, cooler and stronger thanks to Adidas' ADIZERO technology. So the players should be happy.
Will you be adding the new jersey(s) to your collection?