sports

Expand/Collapse Search

NBA

Jimmy Butler reportedly tells Cavs that he intends to stay with Bulls

By Nunzio Ingrassia
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 25: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates with teammates after the Bulls defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 117-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 25: Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates with teammates after the Bulls defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 117-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers apparently will have one less option to improve their roster. All-Star guard Jimmy Butler informed the Cavs that he intends to stay with the Chicago Bulls rather than be traded to Cleveland, TNT reported Tuesday.

Butler has been the subject of increased trade speculation the past few days as the Cavs have reportedly pursued the 27-year-old shooting guard and Pacers star Paul George. Both Butler and George are considered two of the best two-way players in the game and could provide the Cavs a perimeter defensive stopper they sorely lacked against the Warriors in the Finals.

With Butler off the table, the Cavs likely are now focused on a potential move for George. Cleveland reportedly was in trade talks with the Pacers on Monday night for George before the team announced it had parted ways with general manager David Griffin.

The Lakers and Pacers are also reportedly discussing a trade involving George, who many believe wants to play for his hometown team in Los Angeles.

The Bulls reportedly were informed by Dwyane Wade that he intends to exercise his $23 million player option for next season.

6


gallery:
5 reasons LeBron James might not win another NBA title

Getty Images | Getty Images