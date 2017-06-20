NBA
Dirk doesn't want to be reminded how old he is
It was Dirk Nowitzki's birthday this week.
It's no secret that he's one of the oldest players in the league. The NBA wished him a Happy 39th Birthday on Monday, but he doesn't want to be reminded his age.
At this point just say happy birthday… thanks though https://t.co/phxQPjVAhW
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 19, 2017
Nowitzki isn't the oldest player in the NBA. Two of his former Mavericks teammates, Vince Carter and Jason Terry, are older and still playing.
