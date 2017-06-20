Badgers get another transfer RB from Pittsburgh

It isn't exactly getting the band back together, but for the second time in two years a former Pittsburgh running back is transferring to Wisconsin.

Officially a Badger #OnWisconsin A post shared by Rachid Ibrahim (@rachiddream_) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

After Rachid Ibrahim announced on Instagram on Monday night that he was "Officially a Badger," the school acknowledged the move Tuesday on Twitter, linking Ibrahim's Instagram post with a message saying "Welcome to the family, Rachid."

Ibrahim is a graduate transfer (a la Russell Wilson) and is eligible to play immediately for the Badgers. He has one year of eligibility remaining

Ibrahim joins a crowded backfield, which includes Chris James, his former Pitt teammate who sat out the 2016 season after transferring to Wisconsin from the Panthers. Wisconsin also has sophomore Bradrick Shaw and junior Taiwan Deal.

Used mainly on special teams in 2016, Ibrahim recorded 13 tackles (7 solo) for Pittsburgh. He missed the 2015 season after tearing his Achilles in a non-contact drill.

In his first two years at Pitt, Ibrahim, who served mainly as the team's third-down back, rushed for a combined 399 yards on 60 carries (6.7 average) with 20 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. His head coach in those two season was current Wisconsin field boss Paul Chryst.