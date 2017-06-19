Watch Oscar accidentally start a brawl in the Chinese Super League

Oscar is certainly keeping busy in the Chinese Super League.

When hes not dazzling us by breaking the linesmans ankles or making us cringe with missed penalty kicks, hes apparently starting brawls. Take a look at this highlight from Sunday:

Its unclear what the former Chelsea player did to get Guangzhou R&F so heated they apparently didnt like Oscar booting the ball into their players. But they went after him, and the Shanghai midfielder went down pretty darn easily.

What ensued was a crazy shoving match between the players of Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F, with members of both teams staff and bench joining in. Pure madness.

The match was able to continue after a lengthy delay for the brawl and finished with in a1-1 draw. Oscar did get the assist on Shanghais goal, setting up fellow Brazilian Hulk for the equalizer. But were the real winners for getting to watch a thoroughly ridiculous brawl.

