Titans give Marcus Mariota another weapon, sign Eric Decker to one-year deal

The Tennessee Titans are doing everything they can to surround Marcus Mariota with talent this offseason, adding a number of weapons on offense. They continued that trend on Sunday night by signing former Jets wide receiver Eric Decker to a one-year deal.

Decker was released by the Jets as part of their youth movement, making him a free agent. His lone visit was with the Titans, as he spent time with Mike Mularkey last week at the teams practice.

He missed just about all of the 2016 season due to hip and shoulder injuries, which he underwent surgery to repair in October. He was limited to just nine catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns last season in three games.

In three seasons with the Jets, he was a highly productive receiver, just as he was with the Broncos. In New York, he caught 163 passes for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns. Since 2011, hes found the end zone 51 times, which is the fourth most of any wide receiver in the NFL.

Deckerjoins a revamped wide receiver corps for the Titans, which now includes rookies Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor, as well as Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe. Delanie Walker at tight end is not to be overlooked, either.

Excited to be joining the @Titans and my new band of brothers! Gotta keep that energy flowing from the @PredsNHL this fall! — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) June 19, 2017

The Titans are gearing up for a run at the playoffs this season after putting together arguably the best offseason of any team in the league. With key additions on both sides of the ball, they very well could be the team to beat in the AFC South.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports | Steve Mitchell