Statement from Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert on David Griffin

The Cleveland Cavaliers and its General Manager, David Griffin, have mutually decided not to extend Davids current contract, which ends June 30, 2017.

On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchises first NBA Championship.

We have no announcement at this time related to new leadership of the Cavaliers basketball operations group, but we are confident our current front office will continue to aggressively explore and pursue opportunities to improve our team in the weeks ahead.

(Cleveland Cavaliers press release)