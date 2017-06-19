sports

Statement from Cavs chairman Dan Gilbert on David Griffin

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 28 General Manager David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to the guests at the 2017 NBA Finals Cares Legacy Project as part of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 8, 2017 at Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Cleveland at East Tech High School in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers and its General Manager, David Griffin, have mutually decided not to extend Davids current contract, which ends June 30, 2017.

On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchises first NBA Championship.

We have no announcement at this time related to new leadership of the Cavaliers basketball operations group, but we are confident our current front office will continue to aggressively explore and pursue opportunities to improve our team in the weeks ahead.

