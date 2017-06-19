Schebler, Gennett help Reds top Rays 7-3, end 9-game skid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered and Joey Votto snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, helping the Cincinnati Reds end a season-high nine-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Schebler led off the fifth inning with his 19th homer, tying Votto for the team lead. Gennett went deep for the second consecutive day, his first homers since hitting four in a game against St. Louis on June 6, to make it 3-0 in the sixth.

Votto's RBI single off Jose Alvarado (0-2) put the Reds in front for good after Tampa Bay rallied to tie the game on Steven Souza Jr.'s solo homer off Scott Feldman and Daniel Robertson's two-run shot off reliever Michael Lorenzen (4-2).

Rookie Jesse Winker, promoted from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day to replace injured shortstop Zack Cozart, finished Cincinnati's three-run eighth with a bases-loaded single that drove in two to make it 6-3.

The Reds won for the first time since June 8, stopping a skid that was their longest since they dropped 11 straight in May 2016.

Feldman allowed two runs and six hits over six-plus innings, holding the Rays scoreless until Souza homered off one of the catwalks supporting the roof at Tropicana Field with two outs in the sixth.

Tampa Bay tied it 3-3 in the seventh when Trevor Plouffe singled off Feldman and Robertson followed with a two-run homer off Lorenzen, who retired all six batters he faced after Robertson to get the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Cozart (strained right quadriceps) and RHP Bronson Arroyo (strained right shoulder) were placed on the 10-day disabled list. … RHP Homer Bailey (right elbow) made his third rehab start, and first with Triple-A Louisville, where he allowed two runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings against Columbus.

Rays: C Wilson Ramos (right knee surgery) could be ready for his season debut before the end of the month. … SS Tim Beckham departed after being hit in the left hand by a pitch in the fourth inning. X-rays were negative, and the Rays announced he's day-to-day.

RARE VISIT

The Reds are playing at Tropicana Field for only the third time. They won five or six games on their two previous visits in 2003 and 2011. Tampa Bay's 3-10 record all-time against Cincinnati is the club's worst vs. any opponent.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Amir Garrett (3-5), 0-2 in three starts since returning from a right hip injury, takes the mound against Tampa Bay Tuesday night.

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (5-5) looks to improve on his 8-3 record and 2.81 ERA in interleague starts Tuesday night.