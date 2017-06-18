Wild expose Staal, Dumba, Scandella to NHL Expansion Draft

The list of players protected by the Minnesota Wild in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft is finalized. The Wild have exposed Eric Staal, Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella among others. The full list below.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have until 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday to submit its expansion draft selections.

Protected players

Charlie Coyle (F)

Mikael Granlund (F)

Mikko Koivu (F)

Nino Niederreiter (F)

Zach Parise (F)

Jason Pominville (F)

Jason Zucker (F)

Jonas Brodin (D)

Jared Spurgeon (D)

Ryan Suter (D)

Devan Dubnyk (G)

Available players

Brady Brassart (F)

Patrick Cannone (F)

Ryan Carter (F)

Kurtis Gabriel (F)

Martin Hanzal (F)

Erik Haula (F)

Zack Mitchell (F)

Jordan Schroeder (F)

Eric Staal (F)

Chris Stewart (F)

Ryan White (F)

Victor Bartley (D)

Matt Dumba (D)

Christian Folin (D)

Guillaume Gelinas (D)

Alexander Gudbranson (D)

Gustav Olofsson (D)

Nate Prosser (D)

Marco Scandella (D)

Mike Weber (D)

Johan Gustafsson (G)

Darcy Kuemper (G)

Alex Stalock (G)