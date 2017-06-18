Nascar
Weather update: Morning showers give way to sunny skies at Michigan
BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Despite showers that rolled through Sunday morning, it's shaping up to be a perfect day for racing at Michigan International Speedway.
As of 12:30 p.m. ET, sunny skies were over the two-mile D-shaped oval, as rain should have no affect on the start time of today's FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, FS1).
#NASCAR says there will be a competition caution on Lap 20 in today's race at @MISpeedway. @NASCARONFOX #NASCAR
— Chase Wilhelm (@Chase_Wilhelm) June 18, 2017
According to Weather.com, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees during the afternoon hours with wind gusts from 17 to 22 miles per hour.
FOXSports.com will continue to provide weather updates throughout the day.
