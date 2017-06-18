Weather update: Morning showers give way to sunny skies at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Despite showers that rolled through Sunday morning, it's shaping up to be a perfect day for racing at Michigan International Speedway.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET, sunny skies were over the two-mile D-shaped oval, as rain should have no affect on the start time of today's FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, FS1).

#NASCAR says there will be a competition caution on Lap 20 in today's race at @MISpeedway. @NASCARONFOX #NASCAR — Chase Wilhelm (@Chase_Wilhelm) June 18, 2017

According to Weather.com, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees during the afternoon hours with wind gusts from 17 to 22 miles per hour.

FOXSports.com will continue to provide weather updates throughout the day.

38

View gallery





Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports | Mike Dinovo