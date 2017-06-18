USMNT's leaked new home kit has bold hoop design with stars all over

The U.S. national team typically changes kits every year and we knew something fresh would be coming in time for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup. Now, thanks to the ever-reliable kit leakers on the internet, we don't have to wait any longer.

The USMNT has a new kit coming and it is bold, going all-in on stripes and stars:

The eye-popping design features red and navy blue hoops, but there are also faint stars in the blue portions of the shirt, plus along the sleeve. There is a lot going here, but no one can accuse this of being boring.

We had our first hunch that the new kit would feature a lot of stars when the USMNT's new training top was first leaked back in April:

After a few years of mostly some form of stripes, the USA teams are embracing stars in a very big way.

The new kit is not expected to be officially announced until around July 1, which is one week before the Gold Cup kicks off. But these days, it's pretty much impossible for the USMNT and USWNT to debut new kits without them being leaked first, and it appears that's the case again.

