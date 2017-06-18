Tim Tebow mocked relentlessly by minor league team all weekend long

The Charleston RiverDogs really love messing with Tim Tebow.

The Class-A affiliate of the New York Yankees took on Tebow (quite literally) and his Columbia Fireflies over the weekend and didn't appear to be very hospitable hosts.

The RiverDogs blasted the former Heisman Trophy winner during his visit to "The Joe" nearly every chance they got.

They started by playing the infamous clip of Tebow crying after Florida's loss to Alabama in the 2009 SEC Championship Game.

The RiverDogs' mascot did his part towards the Tebow trolling by wearing eye black with the former Gator QB's motivational "John 3:16" written on it.

I've caught the Tebow fever. pic.twitter.com/l0UeNOqHQw — Charlie T. RiverDog (@charlieriverdog) June 17, 2017

Charlie T was later seen "Tebowing" on the field.

VIDEO: @ChasRiverDogs top @ColaFireflies (and Tim Tebow) 3-0 tonight at The Joe. Charlie T. Tebowing, Tebow bat-flipping, it was a good one. pic.twitter.com/dxhRQm1Ban — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) June 18, 2017

Throughout the night, every time a Columbia hitter came to the plate, the scoreboard reminded fans that not every player on the roster is Tim Tebow.

The RiverDogs made sure the mockery was seen by as wide of an audience as possible, sharing all of the antics on social media.

Yes, that is Tim Tebow with a baseball bat in his hands. Now we believe it. pic.twitter.com/rp08XcOfWx — Charleston RiverDogs (@ChasRiverDogs) June 16, 2017

If the main objective was to get inside their opponents heads, you could argue that it worked, at least somewhat, as Charleston took two out of three games from Tebow and the Fireflies.

