Check out Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas' huge Ibiza club tab

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas went to Ibiza. That's pretty normal -- the island is a popular place for anyone who has money and wants to party.

The Barcelona players definitely have money and definitely wanted to party … so they apparently ran up a tab at the club that topped 37,000.

That's actually pretty mild. After all, we've heard of athletes running up club tabs over $100,000 and 37,000 is only 10 percent of what Messi makes after taxeseach week.

What's really fascinating here is what they spent all that money on:

27 pizzas

7 hamburgers

8 quesadillas

Shrimp and tuna crudo with caviar

41 bottles of Dom Perignon

Oh, and all of this is before tip.

But really, ordering pizzas and burgers and quesadillas then tossing in some caviar is the move of some people who are stunting too hard to care about anything and that's beautiful.

