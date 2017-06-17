Twins sign No. 1 pick Royce Lewis

Its official: No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis is a member of the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins announced the signing Saturday afternoon, agreeing to terms with the 18-year-old shortstop a few days after the MLB draft.

The deal reportedly includes a $6.7 million signing bonus.

A star at JSerra Catholic High School, Royce was named the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in California following his senior season, and has played third base and center field in addition to short stop.

Royce is the first player drafted No. 1 overall by the Twins since Joe Mauer in 2001.