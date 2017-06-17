Twins recall starting pitcher Wilk, send down Pressly

In advance of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, the Minnesota Twins recalled left-handed pitcher Adam Wilk from Triple-A Rochester. Will will start Game 1 for the Twins.

To make room on the roster for Wilk, reliever Ryan Pressly was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

In addition, right-handed Alex Wimmers was recalled to serve as Minnesota's 26th man for the doubleheader.

Wilk was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets last month. He has made two appearances for Minnesota, both in relief, allowing three runs in seven innings. Wilk has pitched three games at Rochester, with a 4.38 ERA over 12 1/3 innings.

Pressly has an 8.18 ERA for Minnesota this season, although he allowed just one run in four innings over two games after recently being recalled from Triple-A.

Wimmers, Minnesota's first-round pick in 2010, has appeared in five games for the Twins this season.