See full results as Brad Keselowski leads final practice at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Brad Keselowski rocketed to the top of the time charts in Monster Energy Series final practice for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (2 p.m. ET, FS1).

Keselowski, starting 12th in Sunday's race, posted a time of 197.401 miles per hour in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Kyle Busch finished second in the session with a time of 197.195 mph. Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and hometown favorite Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

AJ Allmendinger had the worst luck in Happy Hour, as he pancaked the right side of his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevy after making heavy contact with the Turn 2 wall with less than 15 seconds remaining. The team will have to go to a backup car and will forfeit their 25th-place starting spot.

All three manufacturers were well represented in all three practice sessions throughout the weekend, as pole-sitter Larson led Friday's opening session in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy, while Martin Truex Jr. led Saturday's early morning practice in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

Jimmie Johnson laid down the ninth-fastest lap the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team was forced to take out the backup car following a spin through the grass late in Saturday morning's session.

The team worked feverishly to fix minor front-end damage sustained as the practice concluded, but they were to no avail as the team was forced to pull out a backup car 30 minutes prior to final practice.

