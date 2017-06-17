Martin Truex Jr. fastest, Jimmie Johnson spins in second practice

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- After putting his car on the front row for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, FS1), Martin Truex Jr. was the fast man in Saturday's first of two Monster Energy Series practice sessions.

Truex had a quick time of 198.385 miles per hour, the only driver to break the 198 mph barrier in the session.

Kyle Busch finished second in the session with a lap of 197.398 mph.

But the big news involved seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who took a spin through the grass late in the 55-minute practice.

The team was working feverishly to fix minor front-end damage sustained on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet as practice concluded.

"I got loose into Turn 3 and fought it for a long time and unfortunately came around," Johnson said. "Did a nice job of keeping it off the outside wall, but came back down the hill and into the grass and the front end dug in pretty good."

It was confirmed they would not go to a backup car with the goal of repairing the damage in time for the final practice session at noon ET on FS2.

"Im pretty surprised the guys feel like the damage isnt too bad and they can get that stuff pulled back out and get the shape of the body back," Johnson added. "Not the way we wanted to start the day, but it is what it is.

Johnson finished third in the session with a lap of 197.341 mph, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

For full results from the second practice session of the weekend, see below.