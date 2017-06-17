Marlins slip up in 9th, fall to Braves in 10th

ATLANTA (AP) -- Brandon Phillips drove in the winning run with in the bottom of the 10th inning, Matt Adams had four RBIs and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Saturday.

Johan Camargo led off the 10t with a single, advanced on a sacrifice and scored when Phillips lined a ball up the middle off A.J. Ramos (1-3).

Nick Markakis' RBI double in the ninth sent the game into extra innings. Arodys Vizcaino (3-2), the seventh Atlanta pitcher, faced four batters in the 10th to get the win.

The Braves had lost five of seven overall and eight of 11 at home, but they overcame an uncustomary rocky start by pitcher Jaime Garcia to cool off the Marlins.