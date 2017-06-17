Kyle Busch goes for spin on opening XFINITY lap

Kyle Busch started from the pole in Saturday's XFINITY Series race at Michigan International Speedway, but he didn't stay out front long in the Irish Hills 250.

Shortly after the green flag dropped to start the race, as the field headed into the very first turn at the 2-mile track, Brad Keselowski pulled behind Busch's No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and appeared to touch him ever so slightly -- sending Busch for a long, wild ride through the infield grass.

Busch was able to come to pit road for repairs and restarted the race in 32nd, while Keselowski went on to win Stage 1 of the 125-lap event.

"It wasn't what any of us wanted, but there's nothing we can do about it now," Keselowski told FOX Sports.