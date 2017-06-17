Hector Bellerin to donate 50 for each minute he plays at U-21 Euros to London fire victims

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has pledged to donate50 to the Grenfell Tower fire victims for every minute he plays during the U-21 European Championships. Bellerin is the latestin a number of athletes offering support in the wake of the apartment building fire that claimed at least 50 lives, possibly more, and left scores injured in London.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who grew up in London and started his career at Queen's Park Rangers, pledged a significant donation as well.

As for Bellerin's pledge, the Spaniard isan unquestioned starter for Albert Celades in the U-21 Euros. WithSpain as one of the favorites and Bellerin expected to play most, if not all, of the available minutes, Bellerin could be set to donate 22,500 to the cause if Spain make the final.

With his full 90 minutes in Spain's opening match against Macedonia, Bellerin will be pledging at least 4,500.

Spain have never been short of supporters, but odds are Bellerin's gesture could see La Furia Roja's U-21 team being the side that neutrals gravitate toward.

