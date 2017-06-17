Follow the action from UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia

The UFC returns to Asia for early morning fights on Saturday with a star-studded fight card from Singapore, headlined by a womens bantamweight tilt between Holly Holm and Bethe Correia.

Holm has lost her last three but is out to prove she still one of the most dangerous fighters in their division. Shell have a chance to do so against aggressive brawler Correia, who has a great opportunity to climb the rankings with a win.

The co-main event is a heavyweight showcase between Andrei Arlovski and Marcin Tybura. This fight has serious heavyweight rankings implications as the loser could see themselves drop out of the top 15 completely.

And two welterweight fights kick off the main card as Rafael Dos Anjos makes his welterweight debut against Tarec Saffiedine while Colby Covington gets top 10 ranked Dong Hyun Kim.

The main card action starts at 8AM/5AM ETPT and can be seen exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. Keep it here for blow-by-blow coverage of the main card and stick around afterwards news, results and analysis.

