Eric Thames wins the game with a walk-off HR but then loses his jersey

Eric Thames provided some Milwaukee magic again on Friday, delivering a game-winning homer for the second consecutive night. And this one was so dramatic that is cost him his shirt.

After the Brewers rallied for a run in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5, Thames led off in the bottom of the 10th inning and made sure there would be no 11th inning:

Goodbye baseball, and goodbye jersey. The Brewers were so thrilled with their fourth consecutive win that they decided to strip Thames right at home plate.

For Thames, it was his NL-leading 19th homer of the season. Not bad for a guy who spent the previous three seasons slugging in South Korea.

But he is going to need to get a new shirt:

The win kept the surprising Brewers 2.5 games ahead of the second-place Cubs in the NL Central.

