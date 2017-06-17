Complete results from thrilling XFINITY Series race at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Denny Hamlin added another NASCAR XFINITY Series victory to his resum by winning Saturday's Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway, but it was a close one.

Hamlin beat rookie William Byron by a nose in a photo finish following the final restart with just two laps remaining. It's Hamlin's second career XFINITY win at the two-mile oval.

Byron's JR Motorsports teammate, Elliott Sadler, finished third, followed by Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

