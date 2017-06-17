Browns announce No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett has a lateral foot sprain

Cleveland fans can breathe a sigh of relief, after the Browns announced that No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett has a lateral foot sprain and should be ready for the start of training camp.

Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain. He is expected to be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/CztLnHldkm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 17, 2017

Garrett hurt his left foot Wednesday during drills, and Coach Hue Jacksondidn't know how severe the injury was at the time. The 21-year-old defensive end had missed time with a sprained ankle last year at Texas A&M and was also slowed by an unspecified injury earlier this spring.

The Browns recently signed the rookiestar to a four-year, $30.4 million contract. They begin training camp July 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

