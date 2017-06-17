Big 7th inning propels D-backs to 6th straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run double and also made a key catch, boosting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Saturday for their sixth straight victory.

The Diamondbacks improved to 43-26, matching the best 69-game start in team history.

Philadelphia has lost six in a row to Arizona and 10 of 11 overall.

Daniel Descalso hit a go-ahead single in a four-run seventh inning.

Jorge De La Rosa (3-1) won in relief of Zack Godley, who struck out a career-high eight in 5 2/3 innings.

Jerad Eickhoff pitched six strong innings for the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits, but remained winless this season. He entered with the worst run support among NL starters, the Phillies have tallied less than two runs in six of his 14 starts.

Edubray Ramos (0-4) relieved Eickhoff and gave up the first three runs of Arizona's four-run seventh.

Rey Fuentes led off with a single, and was safe at second when catcher Andrew Knapp failed to get him on De La Rosa's sacrifice bunt. Descalso hit a tiebreaking single, Goldschmidt's double made it 4-1 and Brandon Drury added an RBI single.

The Phillies threatened in the bottom half, loading the bases with two outs for Saunders. But Goldschmidt made an outstanding catch at first base, lunging toward the line on a drive by Michael Saunders.

Arizona shortstop Chris Owings made fine plays to end the third and fourth innings.

Tommy Joseph extended his hitting streak to 13 games for the Phillies. Philadelphia left 13 runners on base.

The game was delayed 50 minutes at the start due to rain.

TRAINER'S ROOM

OF A.J. Pollock (strained right groin) was scheduled to make his first rehab appearance on Saturday night with Triple-A Reno. He has been on the DL since May 15.

As A.J. Pollock begins a rehab assignment today, it's worth noting the @Dbacks have @MLB's best record since he went on the DL. pic.twitter.com/gUHK3TsyeU — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) June 17, 2017

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Arizona looks for the three-game sweep on Sunday behind LHP Robbie Ray (7-3, 2.62), who is 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA in his last five starts.

Phillies: RHP Ben Lively (1-1, 3.00) will make his fourth career start for Philadelphia. Lively has pitched exactly seven innings in each of his outings, allowing 21 hits.