Yonder Alonso would be happy to call Oakland home for the long run

As baseball stories go, this one is practically man bites dog.

Yonder Alonso is that rare potential free agent who would prefer to remain with the Oakland As.

Alonso, 30, does not want to be traded. He is open to signing long-term, and helping lead the teams revival.

I keep reading that the new young wave of talent is coming to the Oakland As. Does it scare me? No, Alonso says.

I think that there is a great chance that I stay here. I really do mean that. The guys they have, the young core that they have, are all guys I can relate to.

The Athletics on Thursday promoted one of their top prospects, third baseman Matt Chapman. They could trade Alonso to clear first base for Ryon Healy, who for now figures to be the DH.

The Yankees are perhaps the contender with the greatest need at first base -- they rank next-to-last in the majors in OPS at the position, and general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that the team has pulled the plug on Greg Birds rehabilitation from a bone bruise in his right ankle.

But the Yankees, like most clubs, probably would prioritize pitching help over a first base/DH, and the potential availability of the Royals Eric Hosmer also might diminish the Athletics chances of trading Alonso.

Which would be fine with Alonso, whose wife, Amber, hails from Redding, Ca., about a three-hour drive from Oakland.

For me, that means everything, Alonso says. A lot of players here say, I want to play well here, do well and get out. I actually want to play well, do well and stay here.

Matt Kartozian

The core of young talent these guys have down there is amazing, Alonso continues, specifically referencing Chapman, shortstop Franklin Barreto, right fielder Matt Olson, catcher Bruce Maxwell and left-hander A.J. Puk. Youre talking about guys who can really play the game of baseball.

The way Alonso sees it, his experience would only help such players.

Ive been around, he says. "Ive got six years under my belt. Ive stunk. Ive been hurt. Ive almost gotten released. Ive been traded. Ive sat, gotten benched, and started. Ive done it all.

So, he would consider an extension?

Ill be open to it, Alonso says. No question about it, Ill be open to it."

Getty Images