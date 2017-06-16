Vikings WR Michael Floyd reportedly tests positive for alcohol during house arrest

The Minnesota Vikings gave hometown receiver Michael Floyd a second chance this offseason by signing him in free agency after a DUI arrest in December, but hes once again found himself in trouble off the field.

According to TMZ, Floyd tested positive for alcohol during his house arrest this week, violating the terms of his sentence. This latest alleged slip-up could result in jail time, and possiblythe end of his brief tenure with the Vikings.

The team issued the following statement.

Floydprohibited from drinking alcohol during his house arrest, which was part of the sentence he was given after being found passed out behind the wheel of his car in Arizona. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.217 at the time of his arrest and was sentenced to 24 days in jail, as well as 96 days under house arrest.

Floyd, 27, reportedly had five flagged events during June 11 and 12, with three of those being high alcohol tests. He was able to participate in the Vikings offseason program after his house arrest was transferred from Arizona to Minnesota, but his future with the team remains unclear going forward. Hes set to appear in court on June 26.

Floyd is denying the TMZ report, but USA Today has confirmedwith a Scottsdale (Ariz.) City Court spokesperson that the receiver will be back in court due to "non-compliance of high alcohol test."

#Vikings WR Michael Floyd on TMZ report: "Totally false. The whole thing is false. You cant believe everything TMZ says." — Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) June 16, 2017

Floyd's career has been in decline since he caught a career-high 65 passes for 1,041 yards during his second season with the Cardinals in 2013. His 2016 DUI arrest led the Cardinals to release him in December, and the New England Patriots picked him up for their Super Bowl run, but hecaught only four passes in two regular-season games and one pass in one postseason game.

