Saints reportedly lose another starting offensive lineman to injury

Terron Armstead has the potential to be one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries continue to pile up and limit the 25-year-old. According to multiple reports, Armstead suffered a torn labrum in practice Wednesday and will undergo surgery Monday, sidelining him for four to six months.

#Saints LT Terron Armstead suffered an injury on Wednesday & had tests on Thurs. Result was a torn labrum, sources say. Crushing loss for NO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2017

Sources: #Saints star LT Terron Armstead is scheduled for surgery on Monday to repair a torn labrum. The timetable to return is 4-6 months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2017

This is a huge blow for the Saints, who have been unable to keep Armstead on the field. He has yet to play more than 14 games in a single season, making just seven starts last year.

Fortunately, they spent the second of their two first-round picks on offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was expected to compete on the right side. In the meantime, hell be a frontrunner to replace Armstead with left guard Andrus Peat potentially vying for the job, too.

Regardless of which player wins out, its not a great situation for the Saints. After already losing center Max Unger to injury this offseason, the last thing they needed was for Armstead to go down.

