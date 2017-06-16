Michael Phelps moves on from racing mere humans, takes on great white for 'Shark Week'

Having already conquered the Olympics and the swimming pool,looks like retired competitive swimmer Michael Phelps is moving beyond mere humans and intothe open water.

The all-time Olympic gold medal champion will be participating in Discovery Channel's ever-popular Shark Week programming, including a show titled "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White."

Discovery Channel called it"an event so monumental that no one has ever attempted it before … the world's most decorated athlete takes on the ocean's most efficient predator…the race is on!"

Earlier this month, Phelps tweeted out this photo of a great white:

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do! https://t.co/2CJplWMkMP — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) June 11, 2017

Though how the 23-time Olympic gold medalist is actually going to swim against this great white set of jaws remains unclear.

Live every week like it's Shark Week.

